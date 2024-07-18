Bacolod

Bailes de Luces - WCOPA World Champions arrive home

La Castellana’s premier Bailes de Luces dancers were named as Senior Grand World Champion - Dance Group of the World during the 2024 World Champions of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held at Westin Long Beach California, U.S.A. came home safely on July 16, 2024.
They were with their supportive Mayor, Rhummyla Nicor Mangilimutan who is very proud of bringing a name for her town, Province of Negros Occidental, and the Philippines.

The WCOPA Team Philippines 2024 was considered the new generation of world champions that have brought pride and honor to the Philippines, competing against over 62 countries worldwide, and bringing home over 270 awards for the country and the Filipino people.

Mayor Mangilimutan was grateful that Bailes de Luces won the top award which is a fulfillment of her dreams of bringing the name of her town through Bailes de Luces to the international stage and the world map.

It also garnered a finalist medal, semi-finalist medal, Champion of the World Division winner - contemporary, champion of the World Division winner - folkloric, champion of the World Division winner - open, contemporary group dance - gold, folkloric group dance - gold, and open Group dance - gold. 

The Local Government of La Castellana held a welcome celebration during the arrival of the world champions - Bailes de Luces performers with Mayor Mangilimutan held at their town and capped with a fireworks display.

Mayor Rhummyla Nicor Mangilimutan and her team during their arrival at the Bacolod - Silay Airport on July 16, 2024. Mayor Mangilimutan was grateful that Bailes de Luces won the top award which is a fulfillment of her dreams of bringing the name of her town through Bailes de Luces to the international stage and the world map. Photo: Grace Supe
