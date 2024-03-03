The City of Cadiz concluded the Arts Month 2024 this February with glamour and essence through the opening of "Balay Cadiznon" also dubbed as the "House of Paintings" just within the compound of the Philippine Normal University-Visayas (PNU-V) recently.

The edifice, formerly utilized as Boy Scouts of the Philippines (BSP)-Cadiz, underwent a five-year, P5-M, three-phase renovation before its official reopening on February 21, said Mayor Salvador Escalante, Jr.

"At first, the very purpose of the renovation project is to convert this BSP-Cadiz building into an event venue next to Cadiz Arena. That's why we named it Balay Cadiznon in our proposal," the mayor said.

Cadiz Arena is too huge for pocket or simple public /private events of only hundred/s of people, so, Balay Cadiznon, said Escalante, is designed to be an alternative venue.

Later, however, he stressed, that they found out that it was too bare, thus, they decided to put some of the paintings owned by the city government.

But when the mayor inspected the reopening, he found it so attractive if they placed or displayed more paintings.

This prompted him to immediately order the relocation of 70 pieces of painting by different Negrense artists on various themes from Cadiz City Hall 2 to Balay Cadiznon, creating then a “wow” factor inside.

"Quite touching and, at the same time, heart-warming to see a government building like Balay Cadiznon now adorned with art pieces with different tales to tell. Truly, there's an essence in it," Escalante related.

Beyond Arts Month, therefore, this "House of Paintings", for sure, will create a significant human experience(s) for those who will visit and explore here, the mayor said, adding, "Really, the vibes here are so good to feel."

"This is now our "taliambong" center (art center) that we could be proud of. The paintings inside will serve as a tourist attraction and, at the same time, a library for real stories based on artists' astonishing experiences and perspectives in life," the chief executive underscored.

"Above all," he stressed, "this is our greatest contribution in the immense quest of the provincial government to resuscitate tourism promotion in Negros Occidental after the deaded coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic."