'BANOCEH not ready for night time travel'

The Bacolod-Negros Occidental Economic Highway (BANOCEH) is not yet ready for nighttime travel.

This was stressed by Jose Antonio Robello, deputy officer-in-charge of Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) on Tuesday, November 26, after the City Council earlier approved a resolution directing the Bacolod Traffic and Transport Management Department (BTTMD) or BTAO to assess the feasibility of requiring trucks, large vehicles, heavy equipment, and other similar vehicles to exclusively use the newly constructed BANOCEH, while restricting their access to the Circumferential Road.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Traffic.

Robello said they already finished their feasibility study and they will submit their report to Espino this week.

He said they found out that some sections at BANOCEH are not done yet and not well-lighted, adding that there should be a proper turnover from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Robello noted that traffic accidents also occurred in the area during nighttime.

" Some motorists are not familiar with the area and it's also lack of signages and traffic lights," Robello said.

Espino earlier said the Circumferential Road is one of the city's main thoroughfares, experiencing heavy traffic volume daily, which often leads to congestion and delays. He noted that large vehicles, including trucks and heavy equipment, exacerbate the situation, increasing the risk of road accidents and further contributing to traffic bottlenecks.

He said the newly completed BANOCEH offers a viable alternative route for heavy vehicles.

" It is designed to alleviate congestion on the Circumferential Road, improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety, convenience, and overall quality of life for Bacolod residents,” he added. /MAP