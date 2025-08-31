Barangay 8 champion in Bacolod rum festival street dance

ONCE again, Barangay 8 emerged as champion in the street and arena dance competition of the 5th Bacolod Rum Festival held at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The Vista Youth Movers of Barangay 8 clinched their second consecutive title, besting seven other participating barangays.

They took home P100,000 cash and gift packs from Tanduay Distillers Inc. (TDI), the official partner of the city's festival.

The performance of Barangay 8 was choreographed by Yuri Delicano, who said that their main goal was really to become a back-to-back champion.

“This is the payoff of all our sacrifices, exhaustion, and even late-night rehearsals under the rain,” he said.

Bagging the second place is Barangay Cabug dancers, who received P60,000, in cash, while Barangay 6 placed third and received P40,000 cash.

Under the theme “Nakatagong Galing” (Hidden Talent), this year’s festival put a spotlight on Bacolod’s rich local talent through performances inspired by the city’s culture, tourism, artistry, governance, and rum-making heritage.

Mayor Greg Gasataya emphasized the city’s dedication to supporting Bacolodnons in creative and bartending fields.

“We are renewing our commitment to honor our heritage, to uplift our people, and to show the world that Bacolod is and will always be the proud home of the World’s No. 1 Rum -- and that is Tanduay Rum,” Gasataya said.

The mayor also shared his aspirations for the next Rum Festival to be “even more colorful, intentional, and purposeful.”

TDI Executive Vice President Dennis Ching also commended the community’s robust participation.

“This festival is our way of giving back to Bacolod’s heritage, to celebrate the community behind our partnership with the city, and its leaders,” Ching said.

Ching also acknowledged the seven schools across Negros that participated in TDI’s Rum Education initiative and the eight barangays that displayed their artistry in the competition.

Other participants include Barangays 2, 21, Felisa, Alangilan, and Vista Alegre.

The festival concluded with a free grand concert featuring Mayonnaise, Zack Tabudlo, Amiel Sol, Robledo Timido, and Tanduay ambassadors Derek Ramsay and Julia Barretto. (MAP)