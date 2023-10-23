Barangay drug clearing program suspended for BSKE

Activities under the barangay drug clearing program are temporarily suspended to give way for the coming October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

In a joint statement, the Dangerous Drugs Board and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said that pursuant to Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Resolution No. 7, Series of 2023 and as prescribed in the Commission on Elections Resolution No. 10905, a moratorium period was granted on the implementation of certain activities under the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) in connection with the October 30 synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

The BDCP activities include the identification and consolidation of a list of Persons Who Use Drugs (PWUDs), pushers, drug den maintainers, coddlers, protectors, financiers, cultivators, manufacturers, and others; and house visits to identified PWUDs and qualified pushers, are prohibited until the end of the election period.

There is a compelling reason to temporarily suspend the said activities in order to isolate them from any colors of politics, the jointment said, adding they are also vulnerable to abuse by incumbent barangay officials during the election period.

All local government units, especially at the barangay level, are also enjoined to observe the prohibition of these pre-election acts so that the electoral process remains unimpeded and voters shall not be deprived of their right to suffrage, the statement said.