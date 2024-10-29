Barangay Granada bags Grand Slam victory in 45th MassKara Festival Street Dance and Arena Competition

" It's an overkill performance."

This was stressed by Bacolod City Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council committee on tourism, on Monday, October 28, after Barangay Granada again bagged the championship title of the 45th MassKaraFestival Street dance and arena competition, besting six other barangay participants at Pagla-um Sports Complex in Bacolod City on Sunday, October 27.

They won a P1 million prize and swept all the special awards.

Barangay Bata secured the 1st Runner-Up position, earning a prize of 500,000 pesos, while Barangay 12 bagged a P300,000 prize.

This is Granada’s second grand slam win, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in the annual festival, with previous titles won from 2014-2016 and from 2022 to this year.

This year’s festivities showcased exceptional performances of the seven competing dance groups.

But Granada MassKara dancers did an excellent performance outsmarting the six other contenders.

Barangay Granada also swept all special awards, including the Bacolod Yuhum Choice Award, Best in Theme and Concept, Best in Music, Best in Mask, Headdress and Costume, and the Connectivity in Motion Award.

The Pillar of Dance Excellence Award was presented to Panoy “Segundo” Jesus Cabalcar Jr., who received 10,000 pesos for his contributions to dance in the community.

Other participating barangays included Barangay 35, Barangay 18, Barangay 21, and Barangay 6. Congressman Greg Gasataya expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the organizers.

“We would like to thank all the organizers for their sacrifices and for overcoming the challenges to make this year’s MassKara Festival one of the most well-attended concerts and activities in Bacolod’s history, despite the rain.”

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Makati Mayor Abegail Binay and Congresswoman Camille Villar, Deputy Speaker and Representative of the Lone District of Las Piñas City.

Bacolod City Congressman Greg Gasataya, along with councilors Thaddy Sayson, Vladimir Gonzalez, Cindy Roxas, Simple Distrito, Israel Salanga, Em Ang, Celia Flor, Al Espino, Jason Villarosa, Kalaw Puentevella, Psyche Marie Sy, and SK Chairperson Danna Marie Barzo, also attended.

The celebration concluded with a spectacular drone show and fireworks display at Paglaum Park and Stadium, marking yet another unforgettable MassKara Festival.

Granada Punong Barangay Armando Vito also thanked the MassKara dancers and volunteers and his fellow Barangay officials for showing their best in ensuring victory in this year’s competition.