Barangay health workers congress held

More than 500 Barangay Health Workers (BHW) from the towns and cities of Negros Occidental attended the BHW Congress 2023 held at Nature’s Village Resort in Talisay City on Thursday, December 7.

The Provincial Health Office gave performance-based incentives to outstanding BHWs, recognized BHWs with 40 years in service, presented the best practices of the LGU BHW Federations, and awarded the Remarkable BHW President for 2023.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson thanked the BHWs for being the front liners of the province’s healthcare services and for providing indispensable assistance and support to physicians, dentists, nurses, midwives, and other healthcare practitioners.

He also said that the provincial government’s One Hospital Command and Digitized Health and Emergency Management were born out of necessity to improve our frontline services in times of crisis and emergency and provide quick and quality response to the public’s health, safety, and security.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Ma. Girlie Pinongan also thanked the BHWs for their service, dedication, and commitment to the service of Negrenses.

The newly elected officers of the Provincial Federation of Barangay Health Workers also took their oaths of office before the governor, as part of the activity.

Also present at the activity were BHW Coordinator Fhemarie Joy Gelogo, Dr. Jessica Fama of PHO, and former Provincial Health Officer Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, among others. (PR)