Barangay Singcang-Airport Lupong Tagapamayapa champion

Of the 61 barangays in Bacolod City, Barangay Singcang-Airport was named the champion by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Bacolod for the 2023 Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Award (LTIA).

Christian Nagaynay, director of DILG-Bacolod, said Thursday, April 18, that the barangays were evaluated based on their implementation of the Katarungang Pambarangay or Lupong Tagapamayapa.

“They were evaluated based on the number of cases lodged in Lupong Tagapamayapa and were resolved as well as the submission of their reports in the DILG and Court,” he said.

He added that the assessment was conducted yearly, but in terms of the barangay’s records of the number of cases reported, they were required to submit quarterly to the DILG office.

After Barangay Singcang-Airport, Barangay Granada finished first runner-up, Barangay Montevista was second runner-up, Barangay Pahanocoy was third runner-up, and Barangay Estefania was fourth runner-up.

Nagaynay said that Barangay Singcang-Airport will be the official nominee of Bacolod City for the regional LTIA.

“As a highly urbanized city, we will endorse Barangay Singcang-Airport as the official nominee of Bacolod City in the region,” he said.

For his part, Barangay Singcang-Airport village chief Caesar Distrito said they expressed their profound thanks to the DILG-Bacolod City especially to Nagaynay and all the other panelists for recognizing the innovative approach and compliance to the basic justice system known as Katarungang Pambarangay, here in Barangay Singcang.

He said that it’s not an easy task considering that one of the considerations is the success rate is the solving of cases through mediation/conciliation/arbitration, and Singcang handles a very high volume of cases, with almost 500 cases every year and considered as one of the highest in the entire Bacolod City.

“All thanks to the effort of the staff and lupon members of Singcang. We share this victory with all the barangays of Bacolod especially the four other finalists, Barangays Granada, Montevista, Pahanocoy, and Estefania as everyone had strived hard to improve our barangay justice system here in Bacolod,” he added.*