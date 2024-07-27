Barangay Sum-ag vendors to occupy new public market on July 28

The market vendors in Barangay Sum-ag in Bacolod City will occupy the new public market on Sunday, July 28, village chieftain Rodney Carmona said on Friday, July 26.

Carmona said the new public market building was already energized by Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco) so it’s now ready to be occupied by the vendors.

He said a total of 150 vendors, which include vegetable, fish, and dry goods vendors as well as the eatery occupants, will transfer to the new public market building.

He added only the meat vendors, which include a total of 11 occupants, will stay outside the market because the construction of their stalls is still ongoing.

“All of our vendors will be given a space inside the new public market,” Carmona said.

Carmona noted that the two-storey public market building was constructed in 2021 under the national government project, with a total of P65 million allocated budget, through the office of Congressman Greg Gasataya.

Carmona said the city government also provided additional funds for the electrical and completion of the meat section.

He said the transfer of the vendors will address the traffic congestion in Barangay Sum-ag.

"We received several complaints of the traffic congestion in Barangay Sum-ag because most of the customers used to park their vehicles beside the road," he said.