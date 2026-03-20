Barangay Tangub champion in fire, rescue olympics

OF THE 61 barangays in Bacolod City, Barangay Tangub was hailed as champion in the 1st Mayor Greg Barangay Fire and Rescue Olympics 2026 at the Bacolod City Government (BCGC) on March 19, 2026.

With the theme “Sa Pag-Iwas Sa Sunog, Hindi Ka Nag-iisa," aside from the barangay Community Fire Auxiliary Group (CFAG) category, high school and company categories also joined the said friendly olympics.

It's the Year 4 event of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and it also marks its first staging under the administration of Mayor Greg Gasataya.

With an average score of 88 percent, Barangay Tangub secured the top prize of P20,000, besting four other competing barangays in a series of physically demanding and skill-based challenges designed to simulate real-life emergency situations.

Barangay Tangub Kagawad Paula Arca, who also served as coach, credited their victory to preparation, teamwork, and heart.

“I told them to simply play for our barangay. During the first Fire Olympics, we won, and this time we really trained for three days, even with new members. Just play with all your heart,” Arca said.

She added that beyond the competition, the experience provided valuable learning.

“We learned new things for emergencies,” she added.

Barangay Granada finished second place while Barangay 2 settled for third place.

Other category winners in the High School Category, Mansilingan Agro-Industrial High School secured a back-to-back championship with an average score of 87.41, winning P15,000.

In the Company Fire Brigade Category, Ayala Capitol Fire Brigade also achieved a back-to-back victory with an outstanding 99 percent average score, earning P20,000.

All participating teams received P3,000 consolation prizes.

The event, held in line with Fire Prevention Month, gathered firefighters, rescue personnel, barangays, private companies, and students in a dynamic showcase of preparedness and unity.

Representing Gasataya, Executive Assistant Richard Chiu, emphasized that the activity goes beyond competition.

“This is not an ordinary activity. This is a celebration of courage, discipline, preparedness, and public service,” Chiu said.

“This is not just about physical strength or technical skill. This is about readiness, teamwork, and building a culture of excellence in emergency response.," he said.

Christian Nagaynay, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Bacolod director, said the Fire Olympics strengthens awareness, camaraderie, and coordination among responders.

“First, this is one way for us to further raise awareness and give greater importance to fire prevention. Second, aside from awareness, this is also an opportunity for us to get to know one another," he said.

" Camaraderie and relationship-building are important among responders so we can understand our responses and strategies toward a unified approach. Third, the community that we build and maintain among ourselves is vital. Activities like this Fire Olympics give us the opportunity to strengthen those relationships,” he said.

City Fire Marshal Superintendent Jenny Mae Masip underscored the importance of protecting lives above all.

“This Fire Prevention Month serves as a reminder that life is precious. Our primary goal is that no life will be lost. Properties can be replaced and we can start over, but when a life is lost, that is the most tragic,” Masip said.

Masip also expressed gratitude to all the participants.

“I would like to thank all of you for your support for our BFP activities and your commitment to the city. I also congratulate all of you for being winners,” Masip.said.

Moreover, Councilor Psyche Marie Sy, chairperson of the City Council committee on fire and disaster management, also expressed pride in the growth of the initiative.

“During our first Fire Olympics, we only had a few participants and it was limited to the barangay level. Now, I am very proud because it has grown significantly through the efforts of our BFP and Fire Marshal. Hopefully next year, this will grow even bigger,” she said.

The Fire Olympics featured events such as the Fire Hose Down Challenge, Bucket Relay Challenge, Emergency Medical Challenge, and Tug of War, alongside ceremonial highlights including the parade of participants, lighting of the Fire Olympics torch, and a water salute.

The City Government of Bacolod, in partnership with the BFP, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and empowering communities through training, collaboration, and shared responsibility. (MAP)