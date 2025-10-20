Barangay Tangub is MassKara streetdance champion

BARANGAY Tangub was adjudged champion in the 46th MassKara Street and Arena Dance Competition Barangay Category held at the Paglaum Sports Complex and Bacolod public plaza on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The champion barangay, led by its chieftain Noli Villarosa, received P1 million in cash and a trophy, besting nine other barangay-participants.

Barangay Tangub, with choreographers Joedem Casabuena and Mark Philip Ramirez, was also named as Most Disciplined, Best in Music, Theme and Concept, and Mask and Costume, receiving P50,000 for each award.

Casabuena and Ramirez were also the choreographers of grand slam winner Barangay Granada last year. After winning its second consecutive grand slam in the MassKara Festival's street and arena dance competition in October 2024, Barangay Granada opted not to join in this year’s competition.

Barangay Tangub also received additional P20,000 each from Mang Inasal and DITO Telecom.

Barangay Bata, with choreographer Ronelo Mabilog, was chosen first runner-up and received P500,000 in cash, plus P10,000 from Dito Telecom, and a trophy. They also won the special award as Best in Introduction.

Barangay 29, with choreographer Segundo Jesus Cabalcar Jr., was adjudged second runner-up and received P300,000 in cash plus P5,000 from Dito Telecom, and a trophy.

In the Merry Making Competition, Barangay 29 was declared champion, followed by Barangays Tangub and Bata as first and second runners-up, respectively.

This year’s competition started with arena performances at the Paglaum Sports Complex, followed by a street dance toward the Bacolod public plaza.

Other participating barangays include Barangays Handumanan, 21, 39, 6, 13, 11, and 7.

Each participating barangay received P750,000 in subsidies from the City Government to cover production costs, which are subject to liquidation for accountability.

Mayor Greg Gasataya also thanked all the barangays that participated in street and arena dance competition.

“MassKara was born from pain, but look at us tonight -- thousands of faces from around the world lit by laughter, not because life is perfect, but because our hearts insist on finding moments worth celebrating. We smile knowing life will still test us, knowing tomorrow may bring its own battles, but that is exactly what makes the MassKara Festival so powerful,” Gasataya said.

He said: “Our joy is not a denial of reality. It is our way of saying we believe in better days. That is the spirit that lives in Bacolod-- a people who have stood through every challenge and, instead of waiting for life to get easier, learned to turn struggle into color, music, and smiles that inspire even in the darkest days to keep moving forward, stronger together.”

The mayor also expressed gratitude to Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc. led by Rodney Mitz Ascalon. (MAP)