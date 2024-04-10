Barangays, DRRMO urged to monitor open grass fields

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution enjoining all punong barangays in the city and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) to mobilize the community response team (CERT) to strictly monitor all open grass fields that are potential fire hazards within their area of jurisdiction and to take precautionary measures to prevent grass fires.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, was approved during the regular session of the City Council on Monday afternoon, April 8.

Puentevella, chairperson of the Council committee on environment and ecology, said Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Bacolod records showed that last March, they received a total of 205 fire calls and based on their record, 130 were grass fires, five sugarcane, 15 residential, five commercial, 20 post, 26 rubbish, and three vehicular fires.

He said on April 2, several grass fires were recorded and responded to by the BFP Bacolod, DRRMO, and various fire volunteers in the city.

He added the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that El Niño remains active and is expected to persist until May 2024.*