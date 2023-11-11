Barangays, SK in San Carlos undergo inventory pre-turnover

The San Carlos City Assessment and Transition Team (CATT) members and representatives simultaneously documented and inventoried the properties, financial records, and money accountabilities of three barangays and their respective Sangguniang Kabataan, Nov. 8.



Said team consists of City Accountant Jose Venfort Legaria, chairperson; Local Government Operations Officer VI Julie Shayne Barreto-Tagalog of the DILG, co-chairperson; Acting City Treasurer Ray John Lim, vice chairperson; and City Budget Officer Sandra Luz Briones, City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Magnolia Antonio, Local Youth Development Officer Renzie Mae Tambasen, San Carlos City Children and Women's Affairs Inc. President Ma. Consuelo Janice Carmona and SK Federation President JB Spring Bacurnay.



They were divided into two groups, one assigned to conduct the inventory in Barangay Bagonbon and the other in Barangays San Juan and Ermita on Sipaway Island.

DILG Local Government Operations Officer VI and CATT co-chairperson Julie Shayne Barreto-Tagalog said the inventory ensures the proper turnover of properties and financial documents from the incumbent to the incoming barangay and SK officials.



Tagalog added the DILG through Memorandum Circular No. 2023-047 mandated the inventory where the concerned accountable barangay and SK officials who fail to turn over said properties and financial documents under their custody may be held liable by existing applicable laws, rules, and regulations.



Meanwhile, CATT member City Planning and Development Coordinator Engr. Magnolia Antonio said the barangays and SK officials are given until Friday, Nov. 10, to settle their properties and other items.



Among those checked were the urban barangays from 1-6, Rizal, and Palampas last Nov. 6-7.



Moreover, the newly elected barangay and SK officials will undergo a seminar before formally taking their oath of office on Nov. (PR)