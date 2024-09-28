‘Barkers no longer allowed at Bacolod public plaza’

Jeepney barkers are no longer allowed to stay at the Bacolod public plaza effective September 27.

Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) Primitivo Tabujara said yesterday they were informed that the jeepney barkers, who are staying at the Bacolod public plaza, caused traffic and misunderstanding between the vehicle owners.

“They used to stay in the area and occupied the parking area for their customers. If the drivers fail to give them money, they will insult the drivers. We will not allow this kind of attitude,” he said.

POSO identified at least 30 barkers who used to stay at the public plaza.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Poso along with the City Legal Office (CLO) and personnel of Police Station 1 conducted a clearing operation at the Bacolod public plaza.

Tabujara said they cleared all the vendors and held a dialogue with the barkers, manicurists, and ambulant vendors including the street dwellers who used to sleep at the public plaza.

He said they identified at least 16 street dwellers and they were already referred to the Department of Social Service and Development (DSSD) so that they will be assisted to return to their respective barangays in Bacolod.

“We want to maintain the peace and order at the Bacolod public plaza and to ensure the safety of the local and foreign tourists. We will maintain our daily inspection in the area,” he added.

Tabujara disclosed that they will deploy Poso personnel at the public plaza to monitor including the would-be criminals who are staying in the area. /MAP.