Baywalk eyes 2 watersport events every year

Bacolod City Councilor Jason Villarosa said that Baywalk is eyeing two water sports festivals in Bacolod City.

Villarosa said Richie Corpus, Chief Executive Officer of Almana Group of Companies, is eyeing to hold the Water Sports Festival during summer and the Masskara Festival.

He said he had to talk to Councilor Al Victor Espino about making the Water Sports Festival a yearly festival through an ordinance.

"We will wait for the possibility of holding such a festival twice, as we already saw success during the opening of the festival that will run for two months," Villarosa said.

The water sports festival is the first in Bacolod City that opened on March 15, Friday, at Bacolod Baywalk Recreational Park.

The water sports events in the festival include bancarera, beach volleyball, boat tug-of-war, and paddling.*