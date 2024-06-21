BBM, wife to arrive in Bacolod on June 27

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his wife, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, will arrive in Bacolod City tentatively on June 27, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Thursday, June 20.

Benitez said the First Lady will be gracing the “ Lab For All” activity while President Marcos will have a distribution of Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk (PAFF) in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental.

He said the said activities will be held in Bacolod City and they are still finalizing the final location in the city.

Benitez noted that the “Lab for All” activity, will cater to at least 1, 500 Bacolodnons who can avail of free medical and laboratory services.

Benitez said President Marcos will also distribute assistance to at least 10,000 PAFF beneficiaries in Negros Occidental including Bacolod City.

Of 10,000 PAFF beneficiaries, he said 3,000 of them are from Bacolod City and 1,000 beneficiaries per district in Negros Occidental including the Lone District of Bacolod.

“ So for the total, Bacolod City will have 4,000 PAFF beneficiaries and the remaining 6,000 will come from various districts in Negros Occidental,” he added.

The mayor disclosed that it’s the first time that the President and his wife will arrive in the city on the same day./MAP