BBWI assures no water interruption in Bacolod

THE Bacolod Bulk Water Inc. (BBWI), the largest bulk water supplier of Primewater in Bacolod City, assured the public that there will no interruption in the bulk water supply and normal operations shall continue to support uninterrupted water service in the city.

This was after the Villar-owned PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. settled its outstanding obligations for bulk water supply on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

On Friday, the BBWI management released an advisory to inform the public of a possible water interruption on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

The management said for the past several months, PrimeWater-Bacolod City has failed to settle its outstanding obligations for bulk water supplied by BBWI.

BBWI also issued notices to PrimeWater on December 9 and 11 that they had scheduled a disconnection of supply from its facilities effective December 12, 2025, but to avoid the possible disruption and to allow the public sufficient time to prepare, BBWI has agreed to a final extension until December 15, 2025.

“Should payment remain unsettled beyond this extension, beginning Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 12 a.m., water shortages are expected throughout the whole city,” the management said.

Lawyer Sonia Verdeflor, Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) chairperson, also released a statement on Friday, which she called it an emergency situation.

She said Primewater has not paid its Bulk Water supplier since September 2025.

“This has been the pattern of their payments, months and months of delayed. PrimeWater is given an extension to pay their P11M unpaid water duly delivered to them and paid by us, and failure on their part to pay, Bacolod Bulk Water will stop its water supply,” she added.

In 2020, the Baciwa entered into a 25-year joint venture agreement with the PrimeWater.

Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and Mayor Greg Gasataya took an immediate coordination with the BBWI and PrimeWater.

Gasataya said PrimeWater has committed to settle its outstanding obligations to BBWI by noon Saturday, December 13, 2025.

“Therefore, with the confirmation of BBWI, the public is now assured that no water interruptions will take place in Bacolod City,” he said.

The mayor noted that the City Government is mindful of the gravity of this concern as at least 40 percent of Baciwa–PrimeWater’s water supply is sourced from BBWI’s treatment facilities, including the Granada Water Treatment Facility in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City and the Sum-Ag Water Treatment Plant in Barangay Salvacion, Murcia.

“It is very unfortunate that after the City’s intervention to resolve the same issue last July, another one arose under the watch of Baciwa who has the ultimate and primary obligation under its current Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with PrimeWater to ensure that no water crisis will ever occur in Bacolod,” Gasataya said.

On the part of the City Government, he said they will remain firm and steadfast to ensure that the people will continue to receive the kind of public service they truly deserve.

“We will never allow that the welfare of our constituents will be prejudiced and compromised just because someone is remiss of its contractual obligations. Hand in hand, we can all work things together for Bacolod,” he added.

For his part, Benitez said he was informed and given an assurance that PrimeWater will settle its outstanding obligations to the bulk water suppliers, including BBWI.

“This development directly addresses the immediate concerns that gave rise to recent public statements. Let me be clear and unequivocal, there will be no water disruption in Bacolod City. The public is urged to remain calm and assured that the delivery of water services will continue uninterrupted,” he said.

He added that his office is in close and constant coordination with the Bacolod City Government led by Gasataya and the City Council, as well as with Baciwa, BBWI, PrimeWater, and all other concerned parties, to ensure that this matter will not arise in the future, with the welfare of the people as the foremost consideration.

The lawmaker urged Baciwa to fully explore and exhaust all available legal remedies to protect the public interest, assert its rights under existing laws and contracts, and ensure that water services remain stable and uninterrupted.

“At the same time, I respectfully call on all parties to exercise prudence and responsibility in issuing public statements. While transparency is important, communications that may cause unnecessary panic, confusion, or anxiety among the public should be avoided. Our collective duty is to provide clear, accurate, and reassuring information,” Benitez said. (MAP)