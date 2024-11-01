BC Martial athletes compete in the AFG Open Int’l 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand

The BC Martial athletes from Bacolod City participated in the AFG Open International 2024 tournament held at Rangsit University in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 12-13, 2024.

Teams from various countries, including Thailand, China, Russia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, the USA, Brazil, France, Germany, Sweden, Canada, and the Philippines, competed in this event.

Bacolod athletes achieved remarkable success, with Sharr Llera, competing in the black belt category, winning two gold medals.

Edmyr Desabelle participated in the brown belt category and earned 3 gold medals and 2 silver medals.

Reinhart Presbitero, competing for the purple belt, secured 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal.

Primo Rivas, in the orange belt category, won 2 gold medals.

Renn Valencia, competing for the blue belt, earned 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

Jethro Busbus (white belt) and Rafael Caram (yellow belt) also participated.

The head coach, Professor Jojo Casilao, along with assistant coach JJ Quijano and team manager Trina Armonio, expressed their gratitude for the athletes' achievements.

The Bacolod team finished 9th in the overall standings. Notably, Primo Rivas recorded the top 10 fastest submissions of all time, achieving a win in just 12 seconds and six out of eight victories by submission, all within one minute.

Share Llera received recognition from Relentless Asia as the Top Pound-for-Pound Black Belt performer.

All athletes from BC Martial are homegrown talent, having been trained and prepared for this tournament right here in Bacolod City.