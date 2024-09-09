Bacolod signs MOA for Yakap Bayan Program

“This requires collaboration from everyone. One of the reasons we signed this MOA is to ensure that national agencies and local governments are synchronized in their campaign against drug problems. Let us all pitch in so we can address this major issue. This is just the first step.” said Mayor Albee in his statement.

Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez led the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Bacolod City and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region VI to officially launch the Yakap Bayan Program Replication today, September 5, 2024, at Bacolod City Government Center, lobby.

The MOA was signed by Mayor Benitez, DSWD Region VI Regional Director Atty. Carmelo Nochete, DSWD FO VI- STO Head Russel Pareño, and Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) Head Alma Gustilo.

The Yakap Bayan Program is a community-based model of intervention that helps Recovering Persons Who Used Drugs (RPWUDs) reintegrate into society and sustain their new lifestyle after treatment. It emphasizes aftercare services and highlights the important role of families, communities, and local government units in supporting their recovery journey.

Supporting RPWUDs requires a collective effort. It's important to end the stigma associated with the term "addict" and instead refer to them as Recovery Persons Who Used Drugs.

These are the agencies involved in the Yakap Bayan Program for the Recovery Persons Who Used Drugs (RPWUDs) are:

𝘾𝙎𝙊𝙨: Academe, Faith-Based, Sectoral Reps, Employers, Non-Government Organizations.

𝙇𝙂𝙐 𝙈𝘿𝙏 𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧: Social Welfare, Health, DRRM, Police, Barangays, PESO.

The signing ceremony was attended by several local officials, including Councilors Pao Sy, Danna Marie Barzo, and Lady Gless Pallen.

DILG Bacolod Director Christian Nagaynay, BCPO City Director PCOL Joeresty Coronica, representatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Department of Education (DepEd), the City Health Office (CHO), and other stakeholders also showed their support.