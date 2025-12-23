BCGEU president apologizes for serving spoiled food

BACOLOD City Government Employees’ Union (BCGEU) president Erry Lagtapon has apologized to city government employees for the spoiled food served during the Employees’ Day celebration on December 19, 2025, at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

“In behalf of the BCGEU, I sincerely apologize for the food spoilage incident that occurred during the Bacolod City Government Year-End Assessment and Employees’ Day last Dec. 19,” Lagtapon said in a statement released on Tuesday, December 23.

He acknowledged that the incident was not only a disservice to city employees but also undermined the efforts of the BCGEU Board of Directors, who spent countless hours preparing for the event.

To address the issue, Lagtapon called an emergency board meeting with the food suppliers the following day and conducted an internal investigation. The suppliers reportedly cited extreme ambient temperature during transit as the probable cause of the spoilage.

Lagtapon said the BCGEU will enforce provisions in its Contract of Service, ensuring that payment to suppliers is made only after full delivery of food packs in good condition. Any spoilage attributable to the supplier will be replaced immediately during the activity or deducted from the total contract price.

“As of now, we have not paid the suppliers a single cent until we fully determine the total number of spoilages based on official reports from various departments and offices,” he said, noting that the process would be tedious but necessary to safeguard public funds.

“Rest assured, this will never happen again. No more packed meals. No more spoiled foods,” Lagtapon added, emphasizing that future events will be organized differently in coordination with the Office of the City Mayor.

Mayor Greg Gasataya earlier directed all department and office heads to submit written reports on the incident, following complaints from employees about the allegedly spoiled food.

“Such reports are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough and immediate investigation,” the mayor said, stressing that the health and safety of the city workforce must never be compromised due to negligence or mismanagement.

Gasataya noted that a total of P3.2 million was disbursed through a cash advance facilitated by Lagtapon to cover all expenses for the 6,650 attendees of the celebration.

“Full support and assistance were extended to the BCGEU as the official organizers. Regrettably, concerns regarding spoiled food were reported by numerous employees, including department and office heads,” he said.

The mayor reaffirmed that the city government will ensure accountability and improvements in future employee events. (MAP)