BCPO awaits issuance of arrest warrant vs suspects in slay of Grade-11 student

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the City Prosecutor's Office already reversed its decision on the filing of the murder case against the suspects in the killing of Nicus Balagusa, a Grade-11 student, in Barangay Granada in June 2024.

Benitez said the family of Balagusa filed the murder case against Carlito Tongho, a resident of Barangay Granada, and four others, but it was dismissed by the City Prosecutor's Office in July then, the family also filed the motion for reconsideration.

“It has now been reversed (motion for reconsideration) or granted,” he said.

The mayor earlier asked the City Prosecutor's Office to explain the dismissal of the case.

“As soon as the warrant of arrest is issued, I would like our Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge Colonel Joeresty Coronica to do a manhunt operation against the suspects,” Benitez said.

For his part, Coronica said they will wait for the issuance of the warrant of arrest to apprehend the suspects.

On June 2, Balagusa was killed inside his house at Granada Heights Subdivision, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City.

Captain Portia Nillosan, commander of Police Station 5, earlier said the victim was killed by the father of the 16-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld, who was allegedly molested by the group of the victim.

The investigation showed Balagusa was playing billiards outside their house when a sedan vehicle parked in the area.

Two men, who were armed with unidentified firearms, alighted from a vehicle and tried to chase the victim, who ran inside his house.

The victim hid in his room, but the suspects forcibly opened it and fired at him several times.

Nillosan said Balagusa was shot to death in front of his parents./MAP