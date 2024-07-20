BCPO director relieved from post

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), Colonel Noel Aliño was relieved from his post effective July 19, 2024.

Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)- Western Visayas, said yesterday Aliño was relieved from his post and reassigned to Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

He said the BCPO's deputy director for administration, which is Lieutenant Colonel Edilyz Ritche Crucero, will temporarily assume the post of Aliño.

" Anytime, after the State of the Nation Address (SONA), we will assign a new director of BCPO," he added.

Wanky noted that he doesn't have a list yet of the names of the officials to replace the post of Aliño.

Wanky said the Regional Placement and Promotion Board will hold a meeting to come up with the shortlist that will be endorsed to the city mayor for its approval.

He said the relief of Aliño was part of his career advancement and he's already more than a year at BCPO.

Aliño assumed his post in BCPO on April 18, 2023.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Brillo, spokesman of BCPO, said it's part of Aliño's career advancement and he needs to be reassigned to get his next rank for the promotion.

" It's not related to the crime incidents in the city, he needs to be promoted," he said.

He added that during Aliño's stint, the police dismantled the telecommunication companies' theft incidents, illegal drug operations, and construction of new Police Stations 5, 7, and 10, among others.

Brillo noted that they will wait for the turnover of command between Aliño and the new director to be assigned here.

For his part, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, in a statement, said Aliño’s transfer is part of the PNP’s promotion process.

" As part of their internal procedure, he will be transferred to CIDG Manila. We will wait for the official announcement from the office of the Regional Director regarding who will replace Aliño," he said.

The mayor also expressed his gratitude to Alino for his dedicated service and contributions to the safety and security of our city.

" He had done a commendable job during the duration of his stay here in the City of Smiles. We look forward to working closely with the new City Director to continue ensuring the welfare and protection of every Bacolodnon, and maintain the utmost peace and order, and security of our city," Benitez said.

Councilor Al Victor Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on traffic, also said Aliño has been an asset in Bacolod.

" I hope that the PNP will have a replacement, and the new chief will have big shoes to fill since Aliño delivered a good performance for the people of Bacolod," he said./MAP.