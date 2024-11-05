BCPO eyes 3 more police stations

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is now eyeing to put up an additional three police stations in Bacolod City.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of BCPO, said yesterday that as part of the Super City Road Map, they are proposing to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to put up an additional three police stations such as in Barangay Banago, Barangay Vista Alegre, and Barangay Estefania.

He said Barangay Banago is covered by Police Station 3 and its current area in Barangay Mandalagan is not accessible to the public especially, to the residents of Barangay Banago.

He added Barangay Vista Alegre is also covered by Police Station 7, which is located in Barangay Mansilingan, while Barangay Estefania is covered by Police Station 4 in Barangay Villamonte.

Coronica noted that the City Plans and Programs Unit already conducted its study and it will be submitted to the mayor.

" We need more police stations for the immediate response of the police especially, to the said three areas that are populated and too far from its current police station," Coronica said.

He said currently, BCPO has a total of 10 police stations.

Once it is approved, he added they also need an additional PNP personnel to be assigned at BCPO.

Coronica said the national standard for the police-to-population ratio in the Philippines is 1:500. However, the current ratio in Bacolod is more than 1:500.

" Because of the development now in Bacolod City, there is a need to establish additional police stations, and as part of the Super City vision, the police should not be left out on the development," he said.

He added the floating population or those who working and temporarily residing in Bacolod as well as the visitors also increased. /MAP.