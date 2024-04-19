BCPO eyes task force to solve bizman's slay

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is now eyeing to form a special task force to solve the killing of businessman Elson Casalan Cepeda at Sofia Street, Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on Thursday, April 18.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Brillo, spokesperson of BCPO, said Friday, April 19, that Colonel Noel Aliño, director of BCPO, already tasked the investigators of Police Station 4 to double their efforts to determine the identity of the two suspects.

Cepeda, a resident of East Homes 2, Barangay Estefania, was shot to death by two unidentified assailants using unidentified firearms.

Investigation showed the victim bought some food in a convenience store, and when he was about to return to his SUV vehicle parked in the area, two unidentified men fired at him several times.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds while his wife, who was inside the car was unhurt.

The police are eyeing several angles in the killing which include business and personal motives.

The victim was operating a bar in Bacolod City.

Brillo said they are gathering all the evidence including the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera and, the statement of the witnesses, and others.

"If Police Station 4 fails to solve the case, our city director will form a speical task force to conduct a thorough investigation," he said.*