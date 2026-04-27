BCPO gets 10 new electric vehicles

THE Bacolod City Government turned over 10 new electric vehicles (EVs) to the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Monday, April 27, 2026.

The ceremony was led by Mayor Greg Gasataya, along with Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) director, and Colonel Eugene Rebadomia, BCPO officer-in-charge.

Gasataya said they formally turned over 10 new electric patrol vehicles to the BCPO, complemented by a specialized Tourist Police Mobile Unit from PRO-NIR.

He said these EVs will be deployed across the 10 police stations in Bacolod City.

"By transitioning to an electric fleet, we are effectively equipping and modernizing our peace and order operations. Amid the global fuel crisis, our uniformed personnel will remain mobile and visible while we reduce the burden of fuel costs," he added.

The mayor noted that through innovation and fiscal responsibility, they will continue to support law enforcement towards a safer and more cost-effective city.

The City allocated a total of P14 million for the new EVs to enhance police visibility, improve response times, boost operational efficiency, and substantially reduce fuel consumption.

Each unit was found delivering 201 horsepower and a maximum driving range of up to 490 kilometers.

Powered by a 63.2 kWh battery, the vehicles can be fully charged within five to seven hours, sufficient to sustain an entire day of patrol operations.

Designed with both safety and functionality in mind, Gasataya said each EV is equipped with 360-degree cameras and sensors, keyless entry, front and side curtain airbags, and AC/DC charging capability, ensuring reliability and protection for personnel in the field.

PRO-NIR also expressed its gratitude to the City Government of Bacolod City for its steadfast support.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the addition of these modern electric vehicles will significantly enhance police visibility, strengthen patrol efficiency, and ensure a faster and more responsive approach to incidents across Bacolod City.

The regional office underscored that such initiatives empower police units on the ground to perform their duties with greater effectiveness, discipline, and professionalism.

Malong said PRO-NIR further affirmed its firm commitment to maximize the utilization of these assets to ensure heightened police presence, intensify crime prevention efforts, and reinforce public trust.

She said these vehicles will be strategically deployed in line with the organization’s relentless mission to maintain peace and order and safeguard communities.

She added that the blessing and turnover ceremony stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence in public service, highlighting how strong collaboration between local government and law enforcement contributes to the development of safer and more resilient communities.

"With these newly acquired assets, the BCPO is now better equipped to effectively uphold the rule of law, protect the citizenry, and respond promptly and decisively to any threat, thereby advancing a future that is secure, sustainable, and aligned with the goals of good governance," Malong said. (MAP)