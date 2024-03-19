BCPO on full alert for Holy Week

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is now on full alert status ahead of the observance of the Holy Week next week.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronnie Brillo, spokesperson of BCPO, said Monday, March 18, that they already prepared their security plan to maintain the peace and order in the city.

He said they will establish a police assistance desk (Pads) in various churches, terminals tourist destinations, as well as in beach resorts.

He added they will also put up a motorist assistance desk or the police traffic enforcement unit to assist the travelers who don’t know their destination in Bacolod.

Brillo noted that two policemen will be assigned to Pads and at least three personnel to the motorist assistance desk.

“We are on full alert status and all credit leaves of our personnel are also temporarily canceled, except for those who applied for maternity and sick leave,” Brillo said.

He said all station commanders were also tasked to intensify their visibility patrol within their areas of jurisdiction.

Brillo also urged the public to always check their houses before leaving and unplug appliances to avoid fire incidents.*