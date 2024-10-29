BCPO records zero-crime incident in Masskara Festival 2024

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) announced a significant achievement in its law enforcement and public safety measures allowing thousands of residents and visitors to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, as it records a zero-crime incident in all the festival sites throughout the 17-day festivities.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of BCPO, said this year's MassKara Festival is generally peaceful, and successful despite the torrential rain caused by typhoon Katrina.

He said BCPO units worked closely with the Regional Task Group MassKara headed by PBGen. Jack Wanky, Regional Director, PRO6 and other partner agencies.

Through collaborative planning and close coordination with the local government unit of Bacolod City and the Yuhum Foundation, he added enhanced police visibility, efficient crowd management, and firm implementation of the Rules and regulations of the festival, BCPO effectively deterred criminal activities, ensuring a safe environment for both residents and tourists.

Due to BCPO’s relentless operations during the festival, Coronjca said its campaign against illegal drugs was equally successful.

From October 1 to October 27, 2024, BCPO conducted anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 55 individuals involved in drug-related activities.

This effort led to the confiscation of illegal drugs valued at approximately P33,097,258.00, with a total weight of 4,867.39 grams, further safeguarding the community during the MassKara festivities.

“We attribute this year's success to the unwavering support of our community and stakeholders, as well as the commitment of our police officers who worked tirelessly round the clock,” Coronica said.

"To those who have helped Bacolod City LGU and BCPO in ensuring a peaceful Masskara Celebration, my heartfelt thanks for your commitment and dedication to your respective mandates. Collectively, we have done a great job. Kudos to everyone," he said.

Coronica disclosed that the zero-crime record and effective anti-illegal drug campaign are testaments to the dedication of Bacolod City’s law enforcement agencies and local government units in making MassKara a truly peaceful and enjoyable experience for all. /MAP.