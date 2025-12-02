BCPO recovers over P2M shabu

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P2.040 million worth of substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in a subdivision in Barangay Cabug on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Niño, 23, and alias Stephen, 21, both residents of Barangay Handumanan.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 300 grams and the marked money.

Coronica said the suspects were identified as high-value drug personalities in Bacolod. They were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

He said the suspects were previously reported in emergency hotline 911 for engaging in illegal drugs in the area of Purok Saturn, Barangay Handumanan.

He added the suspects were renting a house so they can operate in different areas in the city.

Coronica noted that they are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the supplier of the suspects.

Coronica also lauded the accomplishment of the CDEU.

Coronica said it is a significant breakthrough in the city’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

BCPO reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal drugs and ensuring the safety and well-being of the entire community through sustained intelligence-driven operations.

The suspects were detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 10. They will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)