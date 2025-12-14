BCPO recovers over P6M shabu

THE Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized an estimated P6.790 million worth of substance believed to be shabu in a drug bust in Purok Villa Esperanza, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The operation also led to the arrest of alias Paul, 23, a resident of the said village.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, BCPO director, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of Police Station 8 after he sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer around 5:55 p.m.

Police recovered from the suspect several plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 1,025 grams and the marked money.

Coronica said the suspect was classified as a high-value drug personality in Bacolod. He was under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

He said they are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the supplier of the suspect.

The BCPO director also lauded the accomplishment of Police Station 8.

Coronica said it is a significant breakthrough in the city’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

"The Bacolod City Police Office remains steadfast in its commitment to intensify anti-illegal drug operations," he said.

Coronica urged the public to continue its support and cooperation with the law enforcement to maintain the peace and order in the city.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. He will be charged with violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (MAP)