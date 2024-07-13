BCPO seeks LTO assistance in case of Indian national

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) has sought the assistance of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to determine the authenticity of the driver's license of the Indian national who was arrested in Bacolod City on July 8.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of BCPO, said yesterday they already sent a letter addressed to Joseph Canoy, chief licensing officer of LTO Negros Occidental, to verify the authenticity of the driver's license of Joginder Geong a.k.a Joginder Geyong and Kant Gupta, 40, and temporarily staying at Santa Lucia Gardens Subdivision, Barangay Taculing.

He said Geong, an alleged member of the terrorist group, was arrested in a joint operation by operatives of Police Station 6, Region Intelligence Unit and Bureau of Immigration (BI) for violation of Philippine Immigration Law, Commonwealth Act No. 613, being an undesirable alien, and for being a fugitive from Justice in India.

He added that based on the driver's license recovered from Geong, who was using the name of Kant Gupta, it showed that his nationality was Filipino with an expiration on November 7, 2026.

Aliño stressed that the LTO should determine if the driver's license of Geong is fake or original.

" In the interest of upholding the integrity of official documents and ensuring public safety, we requested LTO to verify the authenticity of the said driver's license," Aliño said.

Captain Dax Santillan, commander of Police Station 6, earlier said Geong, who was linked as a member of the Khalistani Terrorist Group has been staying in Bacolod since 2022 and operating a business here.

" He (Geong) was hiding in the Philippines using the fake name Kant Gupta with a fraudulent Nepalese Passport," Santillan said.

He said they were informed that the suspect was considered a notorious criminal with a history of serious offenses such as murder, attempted murder, extortion, and robbery and leads an organized crime syndicate and has been sentenced to life imprisonment for violating Arms Laws in India./MAP.