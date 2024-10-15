BCPO seizes P6.8-M shabu

The Bacolod City Police Office ( BCPO) seized an estimated P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu in separate drug bust operations by operatives of Police Stations 2 and 8 in Bacolod City on October 13 and 14.

The operation also led to the arrest of Elizabeth Domaniel, 60, a resident of Barangay. 27, Jupet Celiz 8, a resident of Barangay Tangub, and Kenn Tecson, 37, a resident of Paho Street Capitol Heights, Barangay Villamonte, all in Bacolod City.

BCPO records showed Domaniel and Celiz were arrested by operatives of Police Station 2 after they sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer at Purok Rose, Barangay 9, Bacolod City

at about 1:01 a.m. Monday, October 14.

Police recovered from Domaniel and Celiz's possession five-knot ties of plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 500 grams with an estimated market value of P3.4 million, P33,000 boodle money, P1,000 marked money and a pouch.

Tecson was also arrested by operatives of Police Station 8 at Purok Hollowblocks, Barangay Singcang-Airport at about 9:32 p.m. Sunday, October 13.

Police recovered from Tecson's possession four small knot-tied plastic sachets and four big knot-tied plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing 500 grams with an estimated market value of P3.4 million, P30,000 boodle money, P1,000 marked money and belt bag.

The police said the three suspects, who were identified as high-value individuals in Bacolod City, were under surveillance for almost a month before their arrest.

The suspects are detained at the custodial facility of Police Stations 2 and 8. They will be charged for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehension Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./MAP