BCPO told to intensify intelligence monitoring

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez urged the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to intensify their intelligence monitoring following the arrest of an Indian national, who was linked as a member of the Khalistani Terrorist Group, in the city on July 8.

“ Our police should always be on top of the security threat in the city because they are provided with resources as part of the Intelligence Fund,” Benitez said.

He said it’s a standing order to monitor the possible entry of the criminals including the foreign criminals in Bacolod.

“ It’s part of the intelligence fund to monitor and apprehend the wanted terrorist,” he added.

On July 8, Joginder Geong a.k.a Joginder Geyong, Kant Gupta, 40, temporarily staying at Santa Lucia Gardens Subdivision, Barangay Taculing, was arrested in a joint operation by operatives of Police Station 6, Region Intelligence Unit and Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Geong was arrested for violation of Philippine Immigration Law, Commonwealth Act No. 613, for being an undesirable alien, and for being a fugitive from Justice in India.

The suspect was considered a notorious criminal with a history of serious offenses such as murder, attempted murder, extortion, and robbery and leads an organized crime syndicate and has been sentenced to life imprisonment for violating Arms Laws in India.

Captain Dax Santillan, commander of Police Station 6, said Geong has been staying in Bacolod since 2022 and operating a business here.

" He (Geong) was hiding in the Philippines using the fake name Kant Gupta with a fraudulent Nepalese Passport," he said.

BCPO also sought the assistance of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to determine the authenticity of the driver's license of the suspect, which showed that his nationality was Filipino with an expiration on November 7, 2026.

Colonel Noel Aliño, director of BCPO, already sent a letter addressed to Joseph Canoy, chief licensing officer of LTO Negros Occidental, to verify the authenticity of Geong’s driver’s license./MAP.