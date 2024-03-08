BCPO urged to intensify visibility patrol

Bacolod City Councilor Psyche Marie Sy, chairperson of the City Council committee on police matters, urged the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to intensify its visibility patrol in various areas in the city.

Sy said Friday, March 8, that policemen should conduct visibility patrol, especially during wee hours to prevent the possible operations of the lawless elements.

She said last week, severed body parts were found in front of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office at Aguinaldo Street, Barangay 4.

The severed body parts were placed inside a sack with a paper bag with the written words: "William De Arca NBI Protector ni Hanz Lopez, Drug Lord."

"We have a limited number of policemen, but they should also be visible on streets to maintain the peace and order in the city," Sy said.

She said the police should double their efforts to solve the incident.

"We also need the cooperation of the barangay officials to pre-empt the possible operation of the lawless elements within their barangays," she added.

Sy disclosed that it's an isolated case and they need the cooperation of the public to maintain the peace and order in the city.*