BDO Network Bank opens in Murcia

BDO Network Bank, the community banking arm of BDO Unibank, recently opened its branch in the Municipality of Murcia.

Mayor Gerry Rojas, Sangguniang Bayan Members Kedy Yu and Pidong Villarosa along with other officials joined BDO Network Bank Negros-Siquijor Area Head Ann Maribel Meriveles, Murcia Branch Head Genevieve Telmoso and other BDO executives in the opening of BDO Network Bank-Murcia Branch last Friday, May 24.

“The presence of BDO Network Bank, as well as of other banking institutions which recently established their branches here, speaks volumes about the thriving economy and the business potential in our town.

Rest assured that our administration will sustain this growth trajectory so that we can provide more economic opportunities to Murciahanons”, said Rojas.*