‘BE CAUTIOUS’ | Negros Occidental, Bacolod caution public on increasing cases of pertussis

The public has been advised to be cautious about the increasing cases of whooping cough or pertussis.

In a joint public health advisory, the provincial government of Negros Occidental and Bacolod City government are advising the general public to be aware of the increasing number of confirmed pertussis and probable cases in the province and the city.

The advisory stated that pertussis or whooping cough, caused mainly by Bordetella pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory infection whose transmission is via droplet infection and can infect up to 90 percent of non-immune household contacts but mostly infects children below six months old.

The advisory also stated early symptoms, or Stage 1, which is considered a highly contagious stage that may last one to two weeks, include the runny or stuffy nose, occasional cough, and low-grade fever while later symptoms, or Stage 2, which is usually one to six weeks but may extend up to 10 weeks, includes numerous and rapid coughs followed by "whoop" sound, vomiting and exhaustion after fits of coughing.

The recovery stage, or Stage 3, which may last for two to three weeks, includes a gradually diminishing cough.

Immediate consultation with the nearest healthcare station is strongly advised if the said symptoms are noted.

Proper referral and medication will be through healthcare providers and facilities, the advisory said.

For the isolation period, it is advised that it is necessary from the onset of symptoms to the completion of five days of appropriate antibiotic treatment or if untreated, until 21 days from onset of cough.

For prevention, proper cough etiquette should be observed, such as covering the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, avoiding coughing into hands, maintaining a distance of more than 3 feet if possible, frequent and proper hand hygiene, and use of medical masks when in closed or crowded areas.

It also emphasized immunization, especially for pertussis, and seeking catch-up vaccinations or boosters if necessary.*