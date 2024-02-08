‘Be mindful of sea turtle nests along Sipalay Poblacion beach’

A sea turtle nest can be seen at the busy Poblacion Beach of the city where tourists and beachgoers flock everyday.

At around 8 a.m. yesterday, February 7, 62 Olive ridley sea turtles were released from the said nest.

Bantay Dagat Coordinator Edsel Toledo was notified last night of sea turtle hatchlings found at the poblacion beach. Together with his team, they gathered a total of 60 hatchlings and secured them for documentation and release.

Upon inspection of the nest this morning, two more hatchlings and 16 unhatched eggs were found.

The nest was documented on December 17, 2023 at around 2 p.m. when an Olive ridley sea turtle was seen by beachgoers laying its eggs.

The eggs were expected to hatch after 60 days, however, due to different factors, it may hatch earlier.

It is one of the two nests in the Poblacion Beach being monitored by the city government.

Sixty green sea turtle hatchlings were previously released at Ya-o’s Beach Resort, Barangay Nauhang, February 3.

Last January, 53 green sea turtle hatchlings were also found at Saka-Saka Beach Resort in the same barangay, and released by Bantay Dagay authorities.

If you come across a sea turtle, or if you see someone disturbing its nest, call the attention of the Bantay Dagat through Bantay Dagat Coordinator Edsel Toledo at 0921-528-6669. (PR)