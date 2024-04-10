Beat the summer heat on Boracay Island

Get ready for an adventure of a lifetime at Boracay Island!

This stunning tourist hotspot in Malay, Aklan, boasts of pristine white sand beaches that will leave every tourist, domestic or foreign mesmerized with its scenic beauty combined with a unique powdery white sand beach that serves as a natural beauty and backdrop of the island.

Plus the powdery white sand beach has its relaxing and healing experience by walking on bare feet at the beach.

With both local and international tourists flocking to its shores, Boracay Island is the ultimate destination to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

And when it comes to finding the perfect hotel, look no further than the luxurious Savoy Hotel Boracay New Coast.

With exclusive access to a breathtaking white sand beachfront, this hotel promises to provide the perfect backdrop for leisure and enjoyment.

It offers a wide selection of hotel rooms, refreshing swimming pools, and a range of other services, all dedicated to meeting your every need.

Indulge in mouth-watering food and beverages at the Savoy Cafe, where you can enjoy buffet dining and a la carte options.

The hotel's various-shaped swimming pools provide excitement and fun for both kids and adults.

And with world-class amenities, your stay at the Savoy Hotel Boracay New Coast will surely be comfortable and unforgettable.

But that's not all! Your stay at this hotel opens up a world of adventure.

Take a kayak or paddleboard out to the beach, bike around the island, play video games, football, volleyball, and even go on ATV adventures.

The possibilities for excitement and fun are endless!

So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags create unforgettable memories and experience exclusive fun in this beautiful destination!*