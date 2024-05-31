Beat the Vape

Today, May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. The theme for this year is “Protecting children from tobacco influence.” The World Health Organization (WHO) informs the dangers of using tobacco.

According to WHO, the day was created in 1987 to draw attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and diseases it causes.

It is well-known that tobacco use (like smoking) is a big factor in diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic lung disease and diabetes.

There are about 7,000 chemicals and 700 carcinogens in one cigarette. Here are some chemicals in one cigarette:

· Butane (lighter fluid)

· Hexamine (barbecue lighter)

· Stearic acid (candle wax)

· Methanol (rocket fuel)

· Acetic acid (vinegar)

· Toluene (industrial solvent)

· Nicotine (insecticide)

· Ammonia (toilet cleaner)

· Methane (sewer gas)

· Arsenic (poison)

· Carbon monoxide

Sometimes we forget that smoking in front of other people can also cause them harm. It saddens me to see a parent who smokes in front of their children. Maybe they are not aware that the smoke can also affect their children.

There is such a thing as a second hand smoke. It is harmful. I know people who do not smoke, yet would develop lung cancer. It is discovered that their partners or their parents are smokers.

Third hand smoke refers to the residue from tobacco smoke that contacts your clothes, curtains, bags, skin and our hairs too.

Smoking can also affect our mental health. Some say that smoking relaxes them. But it can actually increase anxiety and tension.

It is important to protect our children. It poses a threat to their health. It can increase cancer risks and other conditions. There are mothers when pregnant would smoke and take drugs, it can really affect their children.

There are people who believe that instead of smoking, they would use the electronic cigarette – or vaping. Vaping is nott safe and can also cause health problems, yes, including lung and heart diseases. Vaping can also be addicting just like a regular cigarette.

Dr. Ronel Sario, a pulmonologist, is one of the leaders here in Bacolod in promoting the “beat the vape,” to ditch toxicity and to breathe freely this world no tobacco day in 2024. There will activities in SM Bacolod Cinema Lobby today and also in other places.

Promoting “no to tobacco” awareness is not just every May 31 but every single day. Let us protect our children, please stop smoking. Beat the vape.

If you wish to stop smoking but have a hard time, please contact a mental health professional.*