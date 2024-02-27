Ben&Ben concert for a cause held at the Central District Football Field in Mandalagan, Bacolod City on February 24 was a big hit.

People from all walks of life enjoyed the amazing outdoor concert by Ben&Ben.

The said concert for a cause was the brainchild of Jasmin Egan of the JasAmazing Journey which aimed to raise funds for children who are undergoing peritoneal dialysis.

Egan said that she knows how to have nothing and her heart bleeds to see children suffer from kidney disease at a very young age. She said that she could not help everyone who needed it, but at least, some children could benefit from this meaningful cause.

Ben&Ben is a nine-piece band with twin brothers Paulo and Miguel Benjamin Guico served as their lead singer and acoustic guitarist.

They were elated by the energy of Bacolodnons and Negrenses during the concert. "Nakakataba ng puso to see your energy," Paolo said.

They were also happy that they were able to share their talents in helping the children who deserve to be given such support for their medication.

The venue was jam-packed as the Gen Zs occupied the venues and were enjoying the music and the overall performance of Ben&Ben and other front-act bands and DJs.

The crowd was waving colorful light glow sticks that go with the melody of the music of the Ben&Ben, Doughbaby, Mondae Cleaners, DJ Matt V, DJ Ian Caram, Greg Olmedo, DJ Iñaki, Mc Joms, and Jeiven.

Those children who were the beneficiaries of the concert were also given the chance to watch the concert.

Egan thanked everyone for supporting the concert for a cause. This will indeed help the children with their medical needs.

These children dream of becoming healthy and want to go to school. However, their health condition was always a limitation.*