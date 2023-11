Mayor Javi Benitez and LGU department heads travel to Singapore for the Smart Cities Road Mapping with Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), partner company for the Smart Victorias City Master Plan. The benchmarking activity was held to closely align development and planning goals, learn directly from experts, and fortify partnership with ADI. In a post on his Facebook page, Benitez also clarified that no government funds were used during the trip last week.