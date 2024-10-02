'Benitez 90% inclined to run for congressman'

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has announced that he is 90 percent inclined to run for congressman representing the Lone District of Bacolod, Atty. Caesar Distrito, spokesperson of Benitez, said on Tuesday, October 1.

Distrito said he was tasked by the mayor to announce it publicly as the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) started on October 1.

He said the public is also waiting for the final decision of the mayor for his plan for the 2025 midterm elections.

He added that Team Asenso will file their COCs before its deadline on October 8.

Distrito noted that they will file with a complete slate of congressman, mayor, vice mayor, and 12 councilors.

"Based on the pronouncement of the mayor (that he is inclined) most likely he will file as a congressman and he will have another candidate for mayor," Distrito said.

He said the mayor earlier announced that he is considering five options for the 2025 midterm elections. These are seeking reelection, seeking a higher office or running for senator, running for a congressman while Congressman Greg Gasataya will run for mayor, accept the offer to become a cabinet secretary, and take a rest in politics, he added.

Distrito stressed that Benitez is not running away from Bacolod. He is doing this for the best interest of the city because he can get more projects since he is a close friend of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"The people of Bacolod will have nothing to be worried upon because it's still the same team in 2022 that runs with the same personalities, platform, and it's only different positions," he said.

Distrito disclosed that Benitez will stay in Bacolod. /MAP.