Benitez agrees to give reward for info on unsolved shooting incidents

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has agreed to provide a cash reward to any credible informants on unsolved killings in Bacolod City.

Lawyer Caesar Distrito, spokesman of Benitez, said that Mayor Benitez already announced that he will provide cash reward to any credible informants on unsolved killings as proposed by Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge Colonel Joeresty Coronica.

He said the mayor will announce the amount after conferring with Coronica.

Coronica, who paid a courtesy call to Benitez at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) last week, said that Mayor Benitez is supportive of the program of the BCPO so he proposed to give a reward to address the unsolved shooting incidents in Bacolod.

He said it has been observed that some individuals who witnessed a shooting incident refused to be a witness on the case because they also fear for their lives.

“ By way of reward, maybe we can convince them of their social responsibility and they should cooperate with the police for the investigation to solve the cases,” he added.

From July 1-26, 2024, Bacolod City has recorded at least four shooting incidents and all suspects are still at large.

Coronica said he already tasked the City Investigation and Detective Management to present the data of shooting incidents in Bacolod today, July 29, along with the investigators of the police stations with unsolved shooting incidents.

Coronica, a former director of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), assumed his post on Tuesday, July 23. He replaced Colonel Noel Aliño, who served as police director of BCPO for at least one year.

Aside from the unsolved shooting incidents, Coronica said they will also intensify their campaign against illegal drugs, robbery, vandalism, and unauthorized collection of national identification cards in the city.

He said they will also intensify their checkpoint operations to address the riding-in-tandem suspects and the implementation of a curfew for minors./MAP