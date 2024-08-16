Benitez approves P20K to P50K cash reward for informants

The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) is now ready to provide a cash reward to the credible informants on unsolved killings in Bacolod City, Bacolod City

Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge Colonel Joeresty Coronica said Thursday, August 15.

Coronica said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez already approved the amount from P20,000 to a maximum of P50,000 cash reward.

He said it has been observed that some individuals who witnessed a shooting incident refused to be a witness on the case because they also fear for their lives.

“By way of reward, maybe we can convince them of their social responsibility and they should cooperate with the police for the investigation to solve the cases,” he added.

If the informants will face a possible threat, Coronica said the police will also provide security to ensure their safety.

He said that since he assumed his post, there have been two unsolved shooting incidents in Bacolod while some of the cases were not pushed through since the families of the victims signified non-interest in the filing of the case.

From July 1-26, 2024, Bacolod City has recorded at least four shooting incidents and all suspects are still at large.

Coronica disclosed that they will make a proper announcement on the cases that they need witnesses or participation of the possible informants./MAP