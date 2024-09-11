Benitez asks Baciwa to submit report on redundancy of water pumps

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has asked Mona Dia Jardin, general manager of the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa), to submit a report on the redundancy of the water pumps in the city.

Benitez said the Baciwa-PrimeWater should have enough generators to energize the water pumps in times of power interruptions.

“Out of 59 deep wells, they only have 18 generators so I asked the BACIWA manager to inquire with the PrimeWater to determine their rectification on the issue of generators and their action to be implemented in case of total brownout in Bacolod,” he said.

This was after on August 24, 2024, the Alijis Sub-Station, a 37.5 MegaVolt Ampere (MVA) with seven feeders, in Barangay Alijis, Bacolod City, experienced an internal explosion and all the seven feeders that are connected to the sub-station to deliver power to about 47,000 consumers were affected.

Aside from power interruptions, the affected residents also experienced no water supply due to a lack of generators from the Baciwa-PrimeWater.

Benitez said he will also ask Baciwa-PrimeWater to present the status of the additional water supply to the city’s water system because the 50 million liters per day (MLD) from the deep wells should be considered as reserved water.

He said it’s part of the security plan that they’ve agreed with Baciwa-PrimeWater, which means, they will have to replace 50 MLD from another water source.

“They already identified it and it just a matter of execution,” he added.

The mayor noted that they will also check the contract of Baciwa and PrimeWater to determine the inclusion of the generators.

Assuming of total brownout, they can energize the 59 deepwells? The mayor asked.

“If it’s already reserved water (deep wells) then, I’m okay if they will provide 30 percent of generators for the deep wells, but in the meantime, they don’t have a replacement yet for the 50 MLD from the deep wells, I will ask them to ensure 100 percent coverage of the entire deep wells,” Benitez said. /MAP