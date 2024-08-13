Benitez asks City Prosecutor's Office to explain dismissal of Balagusa's case

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has asked the City Prosecutor's Office to explain the dismissal of the case filed by the family of NicusBalagusa who was killed in Barangay Granada in June 2024.

Benitez said yesterday the family of the victim filed a murder case against the suspect, Carlito Tongho, a resident of Barangay Granada, and four others, who are all still at large, but it was dismissed by the City Prosecutor's Office in July.

He said the parents of the victim, who were devastated, also filed a motion for reconsideration.

" I'm calling right now the City Prosecutor's Office to give the reason why they dismissed the case," he added.

The mayor noted that the parents of the victim sought assistance from his office to serve justice for the victim.

" I don't understand why that was dismissed. They should provide a valid reason," Benitez, said.

He said he was informed that the case was dismissed because the suspect was allegedly wearing a face mask and could not be identified.

" We have testimonies and footage of closed circuit television cameras, and a flight is an indication of guilt," he added.

The mayor will also ask City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. to review the case.

Benitez said that they would provide legal assistance to the parents of the victim.

Balagusa, a Grade 11 student, was killed inside his house at Granada Heights Subdivision, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City, on June 2.

Captain Portia Nillosan, commander of Police Station 5, earlier said the victim was killed by the father of the 16-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld, who was allegedly molested by the group of the victim.

The investigation showed Balagusa was playing billiards outside their house when a sedan vehicle parked in the area.

Two men, who were armed with unidentified firearms, alighted from a vehicle and tried to chase the victim, who ran inside his house.

The victim hid in his room, but the suspects forcibly opened it and fired at him several times.

Nillosan said Balagusa was shot to death in front of his parents.

" The gunman intended to kill the victim.

The victim’s parents were unhurt,” she said./MAP