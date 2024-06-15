Benitez asks contractor of Cabug-Handumanan road to work double time for completion of project

BACOLOD City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has asked the contractor of the on-going road construction in Cabug-Handumanan Road to work double time to finish the construction before the year ends.

Lawyer Caesar Distrito, spokesman of Benitez, in a statement, said that this particular road had been subject to numerous complaints from residents, motorists and commuters for decades already.

He said the road had been mocked and even called and described as an “abortion road”, “ocean road” or “accident-prone road” due to its worst condition.

“Mayor Albee Benitez is asking for understanding on inconveniences and traffic congestion brought by the ongoing road construction in Cabug-Handumanan Road,” he added.

Distrito noted that the mayor also asked the contractor to do their best not to wait for the September 2025 deadline, and instead try to finish it before the year ends.

“Mayor Benitez assures the public that the traffic congestion and other inconveniences brought about by the ongoing road construction project is being addressed to by all concerned agencies involved in the project,” Distrito said.

He said Mayor Benitez asked the public to please bear with the city government.

“He assured me that this is just temporary, but the long term effect is a smooth and convenient travel for everyone,” he added.

Distrito stressed that it was only during the Benitez administration that the said neglected road had been finally attended to.

The construction/ improvement and rehabilitation of Cabughandumanan Road has a total length of 1.3 kilometers and the construction had only started on April 5, 2024, and it’s expected to be completed on September 27, 2025.

The project also includes the concreting of drainage with a manhole which will be finished 90 days depending on the weather.

Distrito said the present accomplishment of the project is almost 20 percent.

“Rest assured that Mayor Benitez is aware of some complaints on the ongoing project like the alleged low moving operations and lack of equipment, muddy access roads and approaches due to unfavorable weather conditions, and severe traffic jam due to several one way road sections,” he said.

He added that the project is not delayed considering that the construction is still until September 2025, but he will appeal for the early completion of this project.

Distrito explained that the slow moving operation is also brought by the heavy traffic, and the contractor of the project has explained that the equipment cannot move well due to the said situation.

Moreover, the mayor also instructed the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) to deploy personnel to address the problem of traffic congestion.

On the issue of the absence of equipment assigned on the sites, Distrito said the contractor explained that there are two Backhoe, one grader and one road roller and dump trucks are on the construction site. (MAP)