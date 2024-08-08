Benitez assures enough budget for salary increase of city employees

The City Government of Bacolod has enough budget for the implementation of salary increases for the city employees, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Wednesday, August 7.

Benitez said he already informed the city’s budget officer that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 64 or an order increasing the salaries and grant an additional allowance to government employees.

“We prepared on this and we have enough savings to give the salary increase to our employees which will start this year,” he said.

Under EO 64, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on August 2, 2024, the updated salary schedule applies to all civilian government personnel in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches; constitutional commissions and other constitutional offices including government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) and local government units.

Marcos announced a salary increase for the government employees during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 22.

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary AmenahPangandaman, in a statement, said she has ordered the completion of guidelines for the release of the salary increase as she welcomed the signing of EO 64.

Pangandaman said the salary increase is retroactive to January 1, 2024, with an estimated cost of P36 billion and it will be implemented in four tranches./MAP