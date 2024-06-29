Benitez: ‘ Baciwa should continue to penalize PrimeWater’

Despite additional delivery of water supply, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is still pushing to penalize PrimeWater Infrastructure Inc. for allegedly violating the provision of their contract.

Benitez said the Board of Directors of Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) should continue to impose the penalties against the PrimeWater.

“ They committed a penalty so they should be penalized,” he said.

In 2020, Baciwa signed a 25-year joint venture agreement (JVA) with PrimeWater for the management and development of the water district.

PrimeWater also promised to utilize a total of P6.8 billion in terms of projects.

The mayor earlier said that based on Section 5.1.2 of the contract, it stated that within five years, from November 30, 2020, PrimeWater shall ensure that all consumers enjoy an uninterrupted 24-hour water supply by the end of the second year.

“So obviously, this provision by 2022, all consumers of PrimeWater should have been experiencing 24 hours uninterrupted water supply, so basically this provision has not been complied,” Benitez said.

He said PrimeWater claimed that they need 90 million liters of water per day (MLD), but they only have 70 MLD. Based on other reviews and analysis, Bacolod City needs 125 MLD.

He added that PrimeWater should have an overall planning perspective when it comes to water supply.

On June 25, 2024, PrimeWater Bacolod with its joint venture partner, Baciwa, signed a bulk water supply agreement with Bacolod Bulk Water Inc. (BBWI) for injection point 2 in Murcia.

Benitez said this new contract can deliver at least 15 MLD and it's another milestone in water production in the city, which will increase its water supply.

" The highest water production in our history is about 78 MLD and based on the latest report, we already reached almost 84 MLD," he added./MAP