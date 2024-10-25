Benitez: 'Bacolod City is a hub for business and economic activity'

"This is a victory for all Bacolodnons as we continue to drive growth, innovation, and opportunities in our city."

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez after Bacolod was recognized as the Most Business-Friendly Local Government Unit (LGU) in the country emerging at the top of a select group of five cities—Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, and Mandaue on Wednesday, October 23.

The award was presented during the 2024 Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Awards held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Benitez, who personally received the award, said the recognition was based on four critical areas of evaluation: fast-tracking sustainable local economic development, ease of doing business initiatives, investment promotion efforts, and enhancing sectoral competitiveness.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the commitment of Bacolod to creating an environment where businesses can thrive," he said.

Bacolod’s rise to the top of the list reinforces its reputation as a hub for business and economic activity in the Visayas region.

Councilor Jude Thaddeus Sayson, chairperson of the City Council committee on appropriation, said last week, that Bacolod also received an award for best in financial performance among local government units granted by the Department of Finance.

"With this award as the Most Business-Friendly LGU also tied up on the city's best in collection performance," he said.

He added the city's award was also based on the programs implemented by Mayor Benitez such as the online payments and the quick-response code. /MAP.