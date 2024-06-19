Benitez: ‘Bacolod City is on the way to becoming a super city’

This was stressed by Bacolod City Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Tuesday, June 18, during the 86th Charter Day Celebration at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) with a theme “ Pagsaulog sang Pagbag-o Para sa Mas Masanyug nga Asenso sang Bacolod.”

The city opened the celebration with a parade with a total of 425 participants, 230 vehicles, and 134 motorcycles, along the streets of Barangays Bata, Alangilan, Mansilingan, and Sum-ag going to BCGC.

Benitez said it’s the longest parade and it’s the first time that they engaged with various stakeholders for the activity.

He said the city held its first June 18 Charter Day celebration in 2019 after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11146 or the new Bacolod City Charter Day Act.

“ So what happened to us after 86 years ago? And what we can see in the city? the mayor asked.

Benitez said on July 3, in his State of the City Address (Soca), he would announce and show the transformation of Bacolod into a supercity.

The mayor noted that the city honored the Bacolodnons who have exemplary actions towards a better Bacolod. ‘

The Ang Banwahanon awardees were Nestor “Aboy” Evaristo, Bryant Lao, and Marigold Ponce-Tangco.

For outstanding taxpayers of 2023, the city recognized the Top Real Property Taxpayers for the individual category including Jose Antonio Alonte, Jr., Stephanie Chiu, Atty. Roseller Maalat, Catherine Ong, and David Chiu

Top Real Property Taxpayers for the corporate category include Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., Capital Central Commercial Ventures Corp., SM Prime Holding, Inc., Philippine Airlines, Inc., and Megaworld Corporate.

Top Business Taxpayers for individual category include Jerry Sy of Silver Dragon Construction Lumber and Glass Supply, Wilkinson Ong of Wilkinson Construction, Alvin Yu of Bacolod Triumph Hardware, Peggy KL Coo of KLC Enterprises, and Alvin Chua of A-A Electrical Supply.

Top Business Taxpayers for the corporate category include Nestle Philippines, Inc., Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc., A O B Corporation, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM City Bacolod), and Mainstream Business, Inc. (SM Bacolod Department Store).

The city also honored the outstanding employees for 2024 including supervisory Engineer Jullo Cayetano-Belleza, engineer II of the City Engineer’s Office, and Dr. Edwin Miraflor, of City Health Office Medical Officer IV.

Non-supervisory include Marissa Britania, assistant statistician of the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), and Leonardo Biantan, const. maint. Capataz.

For the Mayor’s Citation Award were Amado Parreno Agricultural Corp., Amity Volunteer Fire Brigade, Bureau of Fire Protection, Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc., Philippine Red Cross Negros Occidental-Bacolod City, Manila Water Company, Inc., and Rotary Club of Bacolod.

For the Be The Change Award were Fairly Pretta, Sagup Negros: Food Waste Mitigation Initiative, and Dr. Edwin Segovia./MAP